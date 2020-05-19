Woman, 2 Daughters Killed By In-Laws Over Property Dispute In Ghaziabad: Cops

One person has been arrested while 2 others are missing, police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 3 and 5, were killed by her sister-in-law following a dispute over their ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Monday.

Asha Tyagi and her daughters were first served poisoned milk and then smothered to death on Sunday, the police said.

The woman's husband Rameshwer reported the incident to the police. He alleged that her elder sister Geeta, her son Vikrant and daughter Priyanka killed his wife and daughters, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The bodies had strangulation marks, the senior police officer said, adding that the police have recovered the utensil in which milk was boiled and tablets from the victim's room.

Vikrant has been arrested, while his mother and sister are missing, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)