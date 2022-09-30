Video: Two Bikers Snatch Mobile Phone From Man In Ghaziabad, Probe Underway

Teams have been formed to unveil the event, cops said. (Representative Pic)

The Ghaziabad Police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating to trace two bike-borne thieves who snatched a mobile phone from a man in Sahibabad on Thursday.

A video shared on social media captured the whole incident. It showed a man standing on the roadside probably talking on his mobile phone. Seconds later, it showed two bikers snatching his mobile phone and speeding away.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, the UP Police urged the Ghaziabad Police to take necessary action against the two thieves.

Also Read | PM Modi Stops His Convoy, Gives Way To An Ambulance In Gujarat

To this, the Ghaziabad Police informed that the incident occurred on Thursday, and said that charges against the two bikers have been registered at Sahibabad police station. "Teams have been formed to unveil the event," the Tweet read in Hindi.

दिनांक 29.09.22 की घटना हैं,जिसके सम्बन्ध में थाना साहिबाबाद पर अभियोग पंजीकृत हैं । घटना के अनावरण हेतु टीमें गठित की गई हैं । — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, this incident comes after a video of two thieves trying to steal a bike surfaced on social media. Two men posed as municipal officials and tried to steal a delivery agent's bike but rammed into the gate of a colony in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension after the guard closed it just in time.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Makes Map Blunder In Manifesto For Congress Chief Polls

One of the men was caught by the residents immediately, while the other managed to run away, only to be later caught from a neighbouring colony, where he was hiding in a park, trying to blend in with joggers.

This incident took place on Tuesday. Area Police from Govindpuri arrived on the scene after the residents of Everest Apartments in South Delhi called the control room.