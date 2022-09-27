Watch: Bike Thieves Try To Rush Through Delhi Colony Gate. Guard Was Faster

The moment the bike thieves hit the colony gate at Everest Apartments in south Delhi.

Two men posed as municipal officials and tried to steal a delivery agent's bike but rammed into the gate of a colony in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension today, after the guard managed to close it just in time. The incident was caught on a security camera.

One of the men was caught by the residents immediately, while the other managed to run away, only to be later caught from a neighbouring colony, where he was hiding in a park, trying to blend in with joggers.

The men had told residents of Everest Apartments in south Delhi that they were on building inspection. They spotted an opportunity around 2 pm, when a courier delivery agent left the key in the ignition as he got off to ring a doorbell.

They gunned the engine and tried to speed away. But the delivery agent shouted, and the guard rushed to close the gate. The men tried to sneak through but rammed into it, tumbling off the bike.

Area police from Govindpuri arrived on the scene after residents called the control room.