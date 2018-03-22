Soured Lesbian Relationship Sparks Acid Attack, Five Arrested Ms Anju initially tried to persuade the survivor to return to her in vain. Then, she tried to throw acid on her with the help of two auto-rickshaw drivers but failed.

Share EMAIL PRINT Six people were injured in the acid attack carried out by the attacked woman's ex lover Ghaziabad: A woman had acid thrown at a former girlfriend after their lesbian relationship soured, injuring six people in an auto-rickshaw. The guilty woman, Anju Gupta, and four men have been arrested for the horrific crime, police said on Thursday.



Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that on Tuesday acid was flung at the woman, 23, in Mohan Nagar when she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw along with others.



Five other men were injured in the attack.



Mr Krishna said that one woman lived in Lajpat Nagar in Ghaziabad and other in Kondli in Delhi.



Both worked in a private company in Noida. Last year, they became lovers. But after some time the attacked woman drifted away and found a boyfriend.



Ms Anju initially tried to persuade the survivor to return to her in vain. Then, she tried to throw acid on her with the help of two auto-rickshaw drivers but failed.



The next day, the two drivers, identified as Ravi and Salman, sought the help of two others, Lalu and Arjun, who finally carried out the attack from a motorcycle.



But a plastic bag containing acid they threw at the woman travelling in the auto-rickshaw ended up injuring six people in all, the ex-lover included.



Officer Krishna said Ravi, Salman, Lalu, Arjun and the mastermind, Anju Gupta, had been arrested for the crime.





