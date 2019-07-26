Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Gunfight In Ghaziabad

The accused, Salman, has 26 cases against him (Representational)

A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest was held after an encounter with police in Ghaziabad on Thursday, an official said.

Police intercepted a motorcycle and signalled the bikers to stop, but instead the two men tried to flee by opening fire at the policemen, officer Shlok Kumar said.

In retaliation, the police officials also fired at them and captured Salman alias Sanjoo Baba, he said.

However, his accomplice managed to flee from the spot.

During the gunfight, Salman and head constable Chandra Shekhar sustained injuries, Mr Kumar said, adding that they were rushed to the hospital.

Twenty-six cases were registered against Salman in police stations of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the SP added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.