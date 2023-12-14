Man Arrested For Gang-Rape Of 10-Year-Old Tries To Flee, Shot In Legs In UP

The accused tried to flee after snatching a constable's pistol.

A man arrested for the gang-rape of a 10-year-old girl in a moving car was shot at by police officials after he snatched the pistol of a constable and tried to escape. The man and his accomplice had raped the girl on the pretext of dropping her home.

According to a complaint filed by the survivor's mother, the girl had gone to watch a wedding procession, close to her house in Ghaziabad's Loni, on Sunday when two men offered to drop her home in their car. The men, who were later identified as Nazim and Zakir, raped the girl in the moving vehicle and fled.

"The mother filed the complaint on Tuesday and we arrested Nazim and 58-year-old Zakir on Thursday. When we took Nazim to the site of the crime, he snatched the pistol of a constable and tried to flee. He was shot in both legs to stop him and has been admitted to a hospital," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya.

Local MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar of the BJP said people responsible for such crimes should be given the worst possible punishment. "Such people should be sent to yamlok (hell) and their houses should also be demolished," he said.