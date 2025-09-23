Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

All-Women Cop Team Does First-Ever Encounter In Ghaziabad, Arrests Criminal

The encounter broke out when 22-year-old Jitendra, who faces multiple cases, including snatching, robbery and theft, did not stop at a police checkpoint.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
All-Women Cop Team Does First-Ever Encounter In Ghaziabad, Arrests Criminal
The encounter broke out late last night
Ghaziabad:

A team of female police officers conducted their first-ever encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and arrested a wanted criminal.

The encounter broke out late last night when 22-year-old Jitendra, who faces multiple cases, including snatching, robbery and theft, was told to stop at a checkpoint, senior police officer Upasana Pandey said.

Jitendra, who was on a two-wheeler, however, tried to escape and lost control and fell.

When asked to surrender, he fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing, he was injured and arrested, Ms Pandey said.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing bikes and scooters from the Delhi-NCR region. He also said that he used to snatch phones and other items.

The police seized his pistol and the scooter. They also recovered a phone and a tablet from him.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

He told the police that he stole the phone and the tablet on Sunday.

He also said the two-wheeler he was riding was stolen from Delhi last year.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ghaziabad Encounter, Ghaziabad Police, UP Police Encounter
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com