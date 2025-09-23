All-Women Cop Team Does First-Ever Encounter In Ghaziabad, Arrests Criminal

A team of female police officers conducted their first-ever encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and arrested a wanted criminal.

The encounter broke out late last night when 22-year-old Jitendra, who faces multiple cases, including snatching, robbery and theft, was told to stop at a checkpoint, senior police officer Upasana Pandey said.

Jitendra, who was on a two-wheeler, however, tried to escape and lost control and fell.

When asked to surrender, he fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing, he was injured and arrested, Ms Pandey said.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing bikes and scooters from the Delhi-NCR region. He also said that he used to snatch phones and other items.

The police seized his pistol and the scooter. They also recovered a phone and a tablet from him.

He told the police that he stole the phone and the tablet on Sunday.

He also said the two-wheeler he was riding was stolen from Delhi last year.