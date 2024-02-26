On Camera, Man Punched, Kicked Over Parking Dispute In Ghaziabad

The incident, captured on a surveillance camera, occurred in Indirapuram's Abhay Khand.

A parking dispute at a housing society in Delhi's neighbouring city Ghaziabad turned into a physical fight and a person was beaten badly by two men late at night.

The incident, captured on a surveillance camera, occurred in Indirapuram's Abhay Khand. The victim in a black car stopped his four-wheeler as another man was parking his blue car between two other vehicles. The victim, Kamal, in a blue shirt, gets down and walks toward the driver.

Meanwhile, another person in a black t-shirt points toward Kamal's car, which could mean telling him to sit inside the vehicle. The man pushes Kamal, grabs his neck and both throw punches at each other. The driver of the blue car gets down and lands a few punches and kicks at the victim. Both the accused pin him to the ground and beat him badly.

A woman, holding a baby, tries to stop them but steps away when the men pin Kamal to the ground and tear his shirt. The man suffered injuries to his face and claimed he was hit by an iron object, which resulted in continuous bleeding from his ear.

A few people came running to stop the men. The victim got up with his shirt in his hand, threw it on a car and walked away. The man's vest was covered with blood stains.

The police have registered a case regarding the matter and are saying that action has been taken against the accused.

Last month, a man was killed following a fight over parking in Ghaziabad. A 30-year-old person was killed after being hit by a man with his SUV and dragged for about 100 metres over a parking dispute in the Modinagar town here on New Year's Eve. The incident happened on December 31 when Anupam Srivastava, who runs a Jan Sewa Kendra, had gone to the Harmukh Puri market of Modinagar with his friend Arun to buy eatables.

They parked the car at a place and Srivastava came outside while Arun was still seated. An SUV was parked in front of their car, police said. They said the SUV was being driven by Chowdhary, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

