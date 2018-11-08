Man Stabbed To Death By Friend Over Rs 250 In Ghaziabad

Pradeep asked Sanjay to return Rs 250 which he had borrowed from him and the two got into an argument over it.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: November 08, 2018 23:36 IST
Police said that the main accused has been arrested (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

A man was stabbed to death by his friend on Thursday in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad over non-payment of Rs 250 which the latter had lent him, police said.

The deceased, Sanjay, was a tractor driver.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Sanjay was drinking with his friend Pradeep, who is a barber, SHO Sahibabad Dinesh Yadav said.

Pradeep asked Sanjay to return Rs 250 which he had borrowed from him and the two got into an argument over it, he said.

In a fit of rage, Pradeep stabbed Sanjay thrice in the chest with a pair of scissors, he added.

Some neighbours rushed Sanjay to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Mr Yadav said, adding that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Pradeep has been arrested, he said.

