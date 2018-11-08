Man Stabbed To Death By Friend Over Rs 250 In Ghaziabad

Police said that the main accused has been arrested (Representational)

A man was stabbed to death by his friend on Thursday in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad over non-payment of Rs 250 which the latter had lent him, police said.

The deceased, Sanjay, was a tractor driver.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Sanjay was drinking with his friend Pradeep, who is a barber, SHO Sahibabad Dinesh Yadav said.

Pradeep asked Sanjay to return Rs 250 which he had borrowed from him and the two got into an argument over it, he said.

In a fit of rage, Pradeep stabbed Sanjay thrice in the chest with a pair of scissors, he added.

Some neighbours rushed Sanjay to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Mr Yadav said, adding that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Pradeep has been arrested, he said.