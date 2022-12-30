Man, 60, Killed With Axe In UP's Ghaziabad, His Neighbour Arrested: Cops

The police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder. (Representational)

A 60-year-old grocery store owner was allegedly killed after being indiscriminately hit with an axe in Ghaziabad's Vikas Nagar in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as Mangeram, ran a grocery store in the area and used to sleep outside his house, the police said.

His family members learned about the murder around 7.00 am and his son lodged an FIR against Sunil, who lived in the same neighbourhood, ACP (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

The police have arrested Sunil in connection with the murder.

Sunil's wife was allegedly having an affair with Kapil, one of Mangeram's sons. Kapil ran away with her around a month ago before returning on December 20.

Kapil's parents had then sent her back to Sunil before a panchayat, the police said.

On December 26, she again left home with her daughter. Since then, Sunil had allegedly been mounting pressure on Kapil's family over his wife. He also allegedly created a ruckus at Mangeram's residence.

On Friday, in a fit of rage, Sunil allegedly killed Manegram with an axe while he was asleep.

Sunil has been arrested and the axe seized, Upadhyay added.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

