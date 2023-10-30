Ghaziabad Snatching Incident: Accused Killed In Police Encounter

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra and he had 12 cases registered against him.

A notorious criminal carrying a reward on his arrest in the case of robbery involving a first-year BTech student was killed in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday.

The student, Kirti Singh (19), had suffered grievous injuries after two bike-borne men pulled her out of an auto-rickshaw on Friday in a bid to snatch her phone while she was returning home from college.

Upon falling from the moving auto-rickshaw, the girl hit a road divider and suffered severe injuries on her head. She was admitted to a hospital and was put on a ventilator. She died on Sunday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Vivek Chand Yadav said.

SHO of Masoori Police Station Ravindra Chand Pant was suspended for dereliction of duty while two sub-inspectors Tanvir Alam and Punit Singh were shifted to the police lines following the snatching incident, Yadav said.

Late on Sunday night, Ghaziabad police set up a checkpoint in the Masoori police station area and directed two persons approaching on a motorbike to stop but they began running and opened fire at the police, injuring a sub-inspector, police said.

In retaliatory firing, one of them was injured while the other managed to flee, they said, adding that the injured was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra and he had 12 cases registered against him. He was absconding in the case of robbery on October 27 in which the student died. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on his arrest, the police added.

On Saturday night, the other snatcher Bobbil was arrested by the by Masoori Police following an encounter.

Meanwhile, Kirti's father has demanded stringent punishment for the robbers.

