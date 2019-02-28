Ghaziabad Oil Trader Shot Dead After He Tried To Fight Off Robbers

Police are investigating the case and are trying to arrest the accused (Representational)

An oil trader has been shot dead outside his house in Ghaziabad for allegedly resisting a snatching attempt by two bike-borne men, police said today.

The incident took place Wednesday night after the trader, Bijendra Garg (52), reached the front gate of his home in Nasratpura colony in GT Road Kotwali area after closing his shop, they said.

Senior cop Shlok Kumar said the two men accosted the trader, fired shots in the air and tried to snatch his bag containing cash when he was parking his two-wheeler.

When Mr Garg tried to fight them off, they shot at him thrice and fled away after snatching his bag, he said.

Mr Garg's family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Enraged over the incident, scores of disgruntled oil traders downed the shutters of their shops in protest, demanding early arrest of the accused.

An FIR has been lodged and police teams have been constituted to catch the accused, the officer said.

Footage has been procured from the CCTV cameras installed in the area. Preliminary investigation indicates that someone know to Garg might be involved in the case, he said.

