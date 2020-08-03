6 Arrested In Ghaziabad Robbery, 1 Injured In Retaliatory Firing: Police

All accused are from Bangladesh, police said. (Representational)

Six persons including three women have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area following which one accused has received a bullet injury on his feet.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani said, "One of them who fired at the police party was injured during retaliatory firing by Police. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. Further probe is underway."

"We were informed that three women used to recce NH24 and adjoining areas here. They were caught near Lal Kuan area. Two others were also arrested. I am rewarding the police team with Rs 25,000 for their good work in solving this case. Pistol and cartridges have been recovered from the spot. One tempo, scooty etc used by the accused persons have also been recovered," he added.

The accused all from Bangladesh used to reside near Delhi and regularly changed their locations.