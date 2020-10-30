Ghaziabad Cops File Kidnapping Case After Software Engineer Goes Missing

The police have lodged a case of kidnapping under Section 365 of the IPC. (Representational)

The Ghaziabad police registered a case of kidnapping after a software engineer went missing three days ago, an official said today.

According to the police, Prag Ghosh, 46, a resident of Palm Court Society in Raj Nagar extension, had gone missing on Tuesday morning.

A complaint in this regard was made by his wife Richa Ghosh, a day after he went missing.

Police official Kalanidhi Naithani said six police teams have been deployed to trace the software engineer, who also owns a grocery store in the Indira Puram and a food court on the IIT-Roorkee campus in Uttarakhand.

The official said Mr Ghosh had left his home at 10 pm on Tuesday.

The police have monitored the CCTV footage of his society, in which he was seen alone in his car.

Besides, the footage of CCTV cameras at all toll plazas on the national highways where he might have gone have been scrutinised, he said.

His call records and back details have also been checked by police.

The police found that Rs 47,000 was withdrawn from his account at an ATM of Indira Puram. The police have lodged a case of kidnapping under Section 365 of the IPC, the officer said.

