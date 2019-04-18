Dead Body Found Wrapped In Trolley Bag In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police officer Sanjay Pandey said that a police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: April 18, 2019 21:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dead Body Found Wrapped In Trolley Bag In Ghaziabad

Police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point.


Ghaziabad: 

The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a trolley bag in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad police officer Sanjay Pandey said that a police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point. 

"When our men opened the bag, they found the body of a young man. His arms were tied behind the back. It seems that the body was thrust inside the bag after the murder," Mr Pandey said. 

"We have sent the body to mortuary. Efforts are on identify it. An alert has been sent to all police stations in NCR," he said. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GhaziabadGhaziabad Crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Voting PercentagePhase 2 ElectionElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsPhase 2 Elections 2019Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsMukesh AmbaniGood FridayOnePlus 7Galaxy FoldVoter ListHow to Vote IndiaMahindra

................................ Advertisement ................................