Dead Body Found Wrapped In Trolley Bag In Ghaziabad

Police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point.

The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a trolley bag in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad police officer Sanjay Pandey said that a police patrol found an abandoned bag lying near the Meerut Road T-point.

"When our men opened the bag, they found the body of a young man. His arms were tied behind the back. It seems that the body was thrust inside the bag after the murder," Mr Pandey said.

"We have sent the body to mortuary. Efforts are on identify it. An alert has been sent to all police stations in NCR," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.