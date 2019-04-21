73-Year-Old Woman's Throat, Wrist Slit In Ghaziabad; Man Arrested

Officials said several injury marks were found on the deceased's body. (Representational)

Modinagar police arrested a 37-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly killing a septuagenarian woman, the officials said.

Savitri Devi, 73, was found dead with her throat and wrist slit on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The body was found by her neighbours in a room near the courtyard in Devi's home, officials said.

An FIR has filed under section 302 of IPC, based on the deceased's son Tejpal's complaint, they said.

"Devi's body was lying in a pool of blood on her cot. Her hands and legs were tied with a sari. Ornaments were not missing. Her mobile phone was also recovered near the body," Superintendent of police rural area Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Several injury marks were found on the deceased's body.

Using electronic surveillance, Rajbir Singh, a native of Sikandrabad town in Bulandshahar district was arrested, officials said. Presently, he was living near Sikri Railway Phatak, Jadaun said.

Rajbir Singh confessed to the crime, saying he barged into the courtyard where the woman was sleeping in a bid to sexually assault her, however she started screaming, officials said.

Rajbir Singh, who has been sent to jail, was inebriated at the time of the alleged killing, they added.

