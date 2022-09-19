5 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In UP's Ghaziabad: Police

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination

Three people, including a woman, died in Ghaziabad as a speeding ambulance hit the two motorcycles they were on, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said Manmohan (34), Rishipal (32), and Raj Kumari (54) were travelling on two bikes. They were hit by the ambulance near Sidharth Vihar on Sunday night.

"Ambulance driver Vinit Deshpal was arrested, and an FIR was lodged against him," the SP said.

In a second accident the same night, two dental students died when their bike collided with a road divider near Vasundhara.

They were identified as Arunachal Pradesh residents Duju Solomon (19) and Gyati Tazo (19), the SP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

