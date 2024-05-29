Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Questions 'Ridiculous' Sugar And Adulteration In Indian Diet

Nithin Kamath urges people to question their food choices mindfully

Urging people to make their food choices mindfully, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently raised concerns over the high sugar content and adulterations in food items sold across India. He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on "packaged foods and foods from many restaurants". Kamath said that the sugar content in most food items is "ridiculous" and adulteration in items like masalas, milk and protein is "slowly killing" people. He also spoke about the "substandard chemicals" that are being used as food colours and preservatives in fruits and vegetables.

Also Read: ICYMI: 'Big Win!' Viral Influencer On Bournvita Slashing Added Sugar Post Backlash

Take a look:

We Indians need to question what goes into the food we consume. The more we ask, the better choices we will have. The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous. Adulteration in food items like masalas, milk and protein. And then there are substandard chemicals used in food… pic.twitter.com/rJet0s14PG — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 28, 2024

Nithin Kamath, further emphasised the importance of questioning the ingredients that go into the foods we are consuming daily. "The more we ask, the better choices we will have," his post reads.

The social media post comes in response to the National Institute of Nutrition's (NIN) recommendations on sugar content in packaged foods and beverages.

Also Read: Spice Row: Food Authority Finds No Trace Of Toxins In MDH, Everest Spice Samples

NIN, which works with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has recently shared the maximum limit of sugar content foods like soda, cereals, health drinks, cookies, ice-creams etc can contain, potentially impacting the brand markets of packaged foods.

Nithin Kamath's post instantly took the internet by storm, garnering almost 80k views in not even 24 hours. People took to the comments section to share their responses.

"That's for sure. It's like the baby getting milk only when it cries, can't expect otherwise in due time. Most of the diseases are gotten from what we eat. be it deficiency or excess," comments a person.

Another person commented, "Iced tea with 86% sugar content in real is 'Tea flavoured sugar' - sweaT." A third comment read, "Food has become poison."