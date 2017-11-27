You May Be Able to Control Your Diabetes On Phone Soon : Study

Diabetics, soon you may be able to manage your condition using your phone. The days are not far when you would be able to direct your pancreas to bring back your blood sugar levels back to normal through an app, says a new study.The study is published in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine, examined how in the recent future we'd be able to tie smartphone technology with diabetes for easier diabetes management.

The researchers said that our bodies are a lot like rooms, and just as thro om light up with electricity, our bodies too have an electrical network that can be used to manipulate and help control how it works.

Based on the data available on a wide range of nerve stimulating procedures - from ancient traditional acupuncture and the more modern acupuncture electroacupuncture, to neuromodulation, a procedure that involves implanting electrical devices to relieve chronic pain, pelvic disorders and Parkinson's disease, the researchers have analysed how it can be advantageous for treating inflammatory disorders like arthritis and infections like sepsis.

The researchers further noted that the nerve stimulation provides therapeutic benefits in treating colitis, diabetes, obesity, pancreatitis, paralysis, and life-threatening infections.

Bioelectronic medicine, a new and more advanced version of acupuncture electroacupuncture, is aiming to treat chronic diseases with electrical signals in the body by using miniature implantable devises to make sure organs function properly.

The scientists feel that one just needs to compare the data from all these nerve-stimulating procedures to the recent studies done in experimental and animal models. Which would include recognizing the clinical advantages of varying procedures including acupuncture.

The researchers agreed that the clinical outcome of acupuncture depends on the experience of the practitioner and the precision of the needles, and that more studies need to be done to determine how and why the procedure, according to clinical studies, can improve postoperative recovery, osteoarthritis, migraine, joint pain, stroke, post-traumatic stress disorder and drug addiction. But the data is crucial.

Further examination of nerve-stimulating techniques may result in new and improved treatments for physical and mental health ailments too. And thus in the future, the researchers believe that we will be connected to the cell phone in order to control our organ functions.

Until this technology makes way to our everyday lives, diabetes can be managed with a diabetic friendly diet too.

Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). Your daily diet and lifestyle habits play an important role in managing and controlling diabetes. Here are fice superfoods that can help stabilize your blood sugar levels.

1. Methi Dana: Methi seeds contain fiber and help in slowing the digestion process and thus regulate the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars in the body

2. Bitter Gourd: Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p

3. Jamun: Jamun is one of the best super fruits for diabetics. Consumption of jamun is known to improve insulin activity and sensitivity.

4. Guava: Guava may help slow down sugar absorption in your body. It serves as a great mid-meal snack.

5. Turmeric: Turmeric regulates the functions of the pancreas and balances the insulin levels in the body.

Keep these foods handy to control your blood sugar levels and keep a check on the symptoms of diabetes.