Yoghurt May Help Reduce Risks Of Type 2 Diabetes - FDA Says

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that yoghurts can now make a limited claim that the food may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. The agency was responding to a qualified health claim petition when it released a letter of enforcement announcing its decision. The petition requested the FDA to review the use of a health claim regarding the relationship between the consumption of yoghurt and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. After the review, the agency has determined that there are some credible pieces of evidence supporting a relationship between yoghurt intake and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. The American agency claimed that there is no significant scientific agreement. However, the limited evidence stated that eating at least 2 cups of yoghurt per week may reduce the chance of developing the disease that reportedly affects about 36 million Americans. FDA stated that 2 cups of yoghurt which is equivalent to 3 servings per week is the minimum amount required to fulfil the claim.

The letter read, "The petition was submitted on behalf of Danone North America in accordance with FDA's guidance on the procedures for the submission of qualified health claim petitions and on the evidence-based review system for the scientific evaluation of health claims.1 The petition requested that the agency review the use of a qualified health claim regarding the relationship between the consumption of yoghurt and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus (type 2 diabetes). The petition also noted that the 'evidence supports the health effects of yoghurt as a food rather than related to any single nutrient or compound and thus independent of fat or sugar content.'"

The letter added that now food makers can advertise the product with the health claim. It has also proposed the specific language that is supposed to be used on the labels or in the labelling of yoghurt products that meet the FDA's standards of identity. It read, "'Eating yoghurt regularly may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. FDA has concluded there is limited information supporting this claim.' or 'Eating yoghurt regularly may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes according to limited scientific evidence.'"