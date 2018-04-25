World Malaria Day 2018: 5 Natural Remedies To Keep Away From Mosquitoes On occasion of World Malaria Day 2018, here are 5 effective tips on how to keep mosquitoes away, and thus protect yourself from Malaria.

1. Lavender Oil



Mosquitoes can't bear the smell of the lavender flower and oil as it is very strong. Lavender oil can be mixed with citronella and eucalyptus oils and then sprayed to repel mosquitoes. Or you can also apply it on your face and other parts of the body which remain exposed.Reapply after a few hours as the effect may wear off.



2. Neem Oil



One of India's most prized medicinal plant, neem may come in handy to repel the nasty mosquitoes. Use a few drops in your infuser and spread across the room. You can also mix it with coconut oil and apply it all over your body.



3. Ajwain Seeds



Apart from digestion and preventing gas, Ajwain or carom seeds may also be used to repel mosquitoes. Combine a handful of ajwain seeds with mustard oil, apply it on cardboard pieces and place it in strategic positions in your house to ward off mosquitoes. The strong aroma of ajwain and mustard would help ward of the mosquitoes and prevent insect bites.



4. Garlic



Garlic is again a strong smelling natural ingredients that mosquitoes are not able to tolerate. Extract of garlic has mosquito larvicidal properties, which can be put to keep the mosquitoes away. Crush a few cloves of garlic and boil it in water for some time. Once boiled, pour the repellent in an infuser and spray it around your home. If you are not allergic, you may also rub a garlic clove directly on the skin



5. Holy Basil



It is not an uncommon to spot Holy basil plants in the courtyards an balconies of a majority of Indian households. Holy basil leaves are known to have properties that may kill mosquito larvae, hence having one holy basil plant at the entry pints of your home may not be a bad idea. You can also spray basil oil to repel mosquitoes and prevent insect bites.



It is the world Malaria Day today. Come summers and the cases of malaria, chikunguniya and dengue reaches are all across the papers. World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on 25 April to recognize global efforts to control malaria, and spread awareness to bring down the instances. The theme of World Malaria Day 2018 is, "Ready To Beat Malaria". Malaria is caused by plasmodium parasite and is transmitted in humans through the bite of Anopheles mosquito. After an infected mosquito bites a human, the parasites begin to multiply in the person's liver. It then goes on to take direct toll on the red blood cells of your body by destroying a good chunk of it. Some of the common symptoms of malaria that must never be ignored are flu, fever, deep breathing and signs of anemia. Stagnant water makes for a perfect breeding ground for these mosquitoes. To make sure you and your family are protected of the water-borne disease. Make sure your home and surrounding areas do not have any blocked drains or areas where water collects. Check your coolers too, unused water left inside coolers also become a good breeding ground for mosquitoes.