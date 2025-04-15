Watch Out For These Malaria Triggers This Summer To Reduce Risk

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It typically leads to symptoms like fever, chills, sweating, headache, vomiting, and fatigue, and if not treated promptly, it can become severe or even fatal. Summer increases the risk of malaria, especially in tropical and subtropical regions, due to warmer temperatures and stagnant water that create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Several environmental and lifestyle-related factors during summer can heighten exposure to mosquito bites, thereby increasing the risk of infection. Below are nine key triggers to watch out for in summer that can elevate the chances of contracting malaria.

1. Stagnant water accumulation

Pools of stagnant water from rain, leaky pipes, or open containers become perfect mosquito breeding grounds. In summer, increased water usage often leads to overlooked standing water around homes, raising the risk of mosquito infestation and malaria transmission.

2. Wearing sleeveless or short clothing

Due to the heat, people tend to wear light, skin-revealing clothes, especially in the evenings. This increases skin exposure, making it easier for mosquitoes to bite, particularly during peak activity hours around dawn and dusk when Anopheles mosquitoes are most active.

3. Sleeping without a mosquito net

Sleeping outdoors or with open windows is common in summer to escape the heat. However, lack of mosquito nets or screens can allow easy mosquito access while you're asleep, leading to a higher risk of night-time bites, which is when malaria-carrying mosquitoes usually feed.

4. Traveling to high-risk areas

Summer vacations or family visits to rural or forested areas especially in malaria-endemic zones can increase exposure. These regions may have inadequate vector control, less access to preventive care, and higher mosquito densities.

5. Skipping insect repellents

Many people forget or avoid using mosquito repellents in summer due to sweating, skin irritation, or underestimating the risk. This leaves them unprotected during peak mosquito hours, increasing vulnerability to bites and subsequent infection.

6. Using air coolers and water-filled devices improperly

Evaporative coolers, bird baths, and decorative fountains, if not cleaned or covered regularly, can collect stagnant water inside or around them. This creates hidden breeding sites for mosquitoes right within the household environment.

7. Poor sanitation around the house

Open drains, garbage accumulation, and clogged gutters attract mosquitoes and create damp areas ideal for breeding. During hot months, these unsanitary conditions can lead to local mosquito surges, even in urban neighbourhoods.

8. Spending evenings outdoors without protection

Barbecues, evening walks, or sitting in gardens are common summer routines. Without protective clothing, nets, or repellent, these outdoor activities increase the risk of mosquito bites at precisely the time when malaria vectors are most active.

9. Lack of awareness or preventive measures

People often assume that malaria only occurs in rural or forested areas. This complacency can result in neglecting basic precautions, such as spraying homes, wearing protective clothing, or seeking early diagnosis during a fever, delaying treatment and increasing spread.

By being mindful of these triggers and taking preventive steps like using mosquito nets, eliminating standing water, and applying repellents, you can significantly reduce your risk of malaria during the summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.