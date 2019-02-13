Wondering What To Do With Your Old Spices? Read On!

Our kitchen pantries are often stocked with spices and herbs. While most of them get used in making various delicacies, there are still some spices that are left behind and we then end up being doubtful of their age and origin. However, if you have been thinking to turn it into compost, then you may just reconsider this thought as they still can be used around the house in multiple ways.

Try throwing spices about a year or so old on the grill or in a dry pan right before using them. It is a key to capturing the flavours of some cuisines. Before using them, toast them to see if they are still alive. After a spice is created, it loses much of its potency in a year, and by three years, it needs to be replaced. However, it does not necessarily mean that old spices should always be discarded. Adding heat can transform the product, enhancing its smell and taste.



Infusing oils could possibly draw the compound out of herb or a spice. Culinary spices could be sealed in oil for two to six weeks and then filtering out the solid matter. Do not forget to grind them before you add them in the oil and then put the jar with your oil in a simmering water bath for a few minutes as adding heat helps.



However, for personal care or crafting supplies, use shelf-stable oil like jojoba. For cooking, use an oil you like to eat. You may also use spices outside the kitchen; like in skincare products or scent diffusers. Before you decide to do so, check for any potential allergies.



Skin Care



For starters, read up on any herb or spice you plan to use to ensure there's no major allergy risk or other potential injury. Furthermore, don't assume heat will solve the issue. Some allergens, like celery seed, are heat stable. Also, eating something is different from long-term contact with it. Check that the spices or their compounds do not have any adverse effect on you.



To Ward Off Bad Smells



You can use spices to ward off bad smells. If you are cooking something pungent in the kitchen, clear it out afterwards by boiling some oil spices in water. Volatile compounds have a low boiling point, so large amounts of old, bland spices will have a surprising amount of smell to them. Afterward, drain the water and put them out to compost.



For Attires, Books And Carpets



Sachets full of old spice give off their smell over time. You can keep the sachets in with stinky clothes to help bring down the stink. The same can also be applied with carpets. One can mix baking soda and spice in a ratio of two parts baking soda to one part spices. Shake it over the carpet, and vacuum it up after a few minutes.



Other than this, dried whole herbs can be used for decorative purposes. You may also experiment a bit and make children-friendly paints out of the same as spices also act as colouring agents. One can mix together one cup of flour, 1.25 cups of cold water, and a tablespoon of neutral oil until it's thick enough to paint with.

