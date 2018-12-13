Winter Immunity: How To Use Black Pepper To Combat Cold, Cough and Flu

As much as we are loving the chilly winds that have taken over the country recently, there are many of us reporting to their offices or school with a runny nose or sore throat. Many are also down with a nasty flu due to the sudden transition in season. In winters, our immunities tend to take a dip, which is why many households up north start preparing for winters beforehand. A lot of signature winter preparations like methi ladoos, and pinni make use of a lot of ghee. Ghee is said to keep your body warm and energetic in winters. Similarly, there are many winter spices that are known to have immunity boosting powers too. One such spice is black pepper. The pungent spice has been a part of many Ayurvedic kadhas that are known to alleviate cold, cough and rev up your immunity naturally.

Here's how black pepper can help combat cold and cough:

Black pepper is replete with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which help keep infections at bay and also provide relief from the discomfort. Black pepper is also enriched with vitamin C, which naturally boosts the immunity and works as an excellent antibiotic. It is best to crush the peppercorns for maximum benefits. Black pepper is also known to alleviate chest congestion and declog nose. Black pepper mixed with honey is a trusted tonic across Indian households as honey serves as a natural cough suppressant.

Winter immunity: Black pepper is loaded with antibacterial compounds

Here is how to use black pepper to make a soothing kadha

Take a vessel with a cupful of water and add some ground tulsi leaves, half a teaspoon black pepper and half a teaspoon chopped ginger together. Bring it to boil. To sweeten the concoction, add a teaspoon of honey. Drink this concoction lukewarm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.