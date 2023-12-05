Winter Cooking Basics: 6 Essentials You Must Stock Up In Your Kitchen

Winter essentials you must have. (Image Credit: Istock)

With the onset of winter, our food habits change. We shift towards having more warm beverages and foods enriched with nutrients. The chilly weather outside can weaken our immunity and cause us to fall sick more often. To prevent this, it is important to stock our pantry with some essentials. This includes certain ingredients as well as tools that will make your life much easier while cooking in the kitchen during this time. With so many options available around us, this can become quite confusing. To help you out, we have curated a list of six must-have kitchen essentials to invest in:

Also Read: Foods That Can Keep You Warm This Winter, According To Nutritionist

Here Are 6 Winter Kitchen Essentials You Must Have:

1. Soup Bowls:

As the weather decreases, a piping hot bowl of soup becomes our comfort meal. Be it a classic vegetarian or a non-vegetarian one, they all taste equally good and are also quite wholesome. Since it is preferred so much during the winter, it becomes all the more important to invest in a good set of soup bowls for yourself. Opt for sturdy and large bowls that will make your soup-drinking experience enjoyable.

2. Haldi:

Haldi (turmeric) is one spice that we Indians swear by. It's something that we have been using since time immemorial. And its usage during the winter becomes even greater. The antioxidant properties found in it make it an excellent ingredient to protect yourself from infections during this time. It is popularly used to make kadhas, added to milk, and even several Indian curries and sabzis.

3. Tea and Coffee Mugs:

The addiction to chai or coffee during the winter season is real. It's almost as if we find reasons to sip on these beverages. They help keep us warm and also provide a kick of energy to get through chilly days. To fully enjoy your beverages, it's a great idea to stock your pantry with a variety of tea and coffee mugs. Invest in good-quality mugs that won't break easily and last you for a long time.

4. Jaggery:

Another winter essential you must have in your kitchen is jaggery (gud). You must've heard your elders advise you to consume some amount of gud every day. Wondering why? It's because it is brimming with several health benefits and is considered a superfood for your winter diet. So, make sure to always have some in your kitchen at all times and incorporate it into your food as much as possible. Here are some winter-special jaggery recipes you must try.

Also Read: From Popcorn To Roasted Chana, Here Are 8 Weight Loss Friendly Winter Snacks

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dry Fruits:

The winter season brings along a host of illnesses, such as colds, coughs, and flu. Therefore, it becomes vital to strengthen your immunity. And what better than having dry fruits every day to help achieve this? Dry fruits are a powerhouse of essential vitamins and nutrients, and they ensure you stay fit and healthy. Buy almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts, raisins, etc., soak them overnight, and have them first thing in the morning to reap their benefits.

6. Green Leafy Vegetables:

We all know the importance of including green, leafy vegetables in our diet. While we should have them all year, we should make a conscious effort to eat them during the winter. They are a source of several dietary minerals, including vitamins A, C, K, etc. Including them in your daily diet will naturally strengthen your immunity and keep infections at bay. If you're looking for interesting ideas to include green leafy veggies in your meals, click here to find some interesting ideas.

Photo Credit: iStock

Stock your kitchen with these essentials to make your winter cooking experience easier