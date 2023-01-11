From Popcorn To Roasted Chana, Here Are 8 Weight Loss Friendly Winter Snacks

Homemade hot chocolate is actually a healthy winter snack

It can be appealing to reach for savory, filling foods as the weather gets chilly. We may desire to sleep all season long and graze on comfort foods due to the colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours. Furthermore, it can be challenging to get motivated to workout when it's cold.

There are a variety of nutritious, delectable winter snacks that can help curb your hunger and energise your body, even though it's definitely acceptable to indulge yourself in something savory and sweet in moderation. Continue reading as we share some delicious and healthy snacks perfect for winter.

Here are some healthy and delicious quickies you can snack on this winter:

1. Oatmeal

Eat a hearty bowl of oats to improve your intake of fibre while also curbing hunger. Even better, for an excellent combination of fibre, carbohydrates, and protein, you can further elevate this with a sliced banana on top and a small amount of nut butter and honey. This warm and sweet delight is perfect for the weather. You can also try hot savoury oats.

2. Nuts

We are often told to not consume too many nuts, especially in summer. However, nuts are a great addition to your winter diet as they help curb hunger and also increase your intake of nutrients. Although, they must still be consumed in moderation. Almonds, walnuts, and peanuts are delicious winter treats. They are delectable and packed with nutrients that lower the risk of inflammation and heart attacks, including protein, healthy fats, antioxidants, and other nutrients.

3. Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate might seem like an unhealthy choice for a snack but that is not the case. However, make sure to prepare your hot chocolate at home. Homemade hot chocolate can be prepared by combining milk, cocoa powder, vanilla, and the sweetener of your choice. Cocoa is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that you can benefit from this winter.

4. Popcorn

Popcorn is a filling and easy-to-prepare snack perfect for winter. Popcorn has a lot of polyphenol antioxidants, which guard against free radical damage to our cells. However, make sure to make your popcorn at home by adding some olive oil and salt to avoid unhealthy fats and high sodium common in packed popcorn.

5. Grilled pineapple

Grilled pineapple might not be for everyone but is a great winter snack if you want to enjoy something warm and juicy. Slices of pineapple can be heated in a saute pan, microwave, or air fryer. For a spicy kick, try cinnamon or a light dusting of chilli powder.

6. Banana bread

Nothing smells or tastes more winter-like than banana bread. Although this snack may be more time-consuming than others in this list they are worth the time and effort. Banana bread can be made by combining overripe bananas that may not be edible as it is. The addition of cinnamon and other winter spices makes it a perfect winter evening snack.

7. Soup

Soup may be considered an appetiser. However, it works great as a mini meal between meals throughout the winter. Soups are often abundant in nutritious vegetables, eggs, chicken, and other nutritious foods. Make sure to make your soup at home and not make packed ones as they often lack nutrients.

8. Roasted chana

Roasted chana is a wholesome and delicious winter snack. Chana aka chickpeas are full of nutrients, that help manage blood sugar, help in weight loss, prevent chronic diseases, promote brain health, increase haemoglobin, improve skin health and also promote healthy hair.

Try these nutritious and delicious recipes if you want to indulge in guilt-free snacking this winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.