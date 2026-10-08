When Nana Patekar Made A Producer Wash Dishes After Feeding Him Mutton At His Home

Nana Patekar was known for many things beyond his work as an actor and filmmaker. He was also known for his love of food, especially mutton, and for being the kind of person who would rather cook for a large group than simply sit down and eat.

His colleagues have shared several stories about this side of him over the years. Some of them involve elaborate mutton dishes. Others involve entire film units, kitchen duties and even producers being asked to wash dishes.

Paresh Rawal Recalled A Hilarious Story About Nana Patekar

In an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal recalled an incident that captured Nana Patekar's personality rather well. A producer had come to Nana's house. Nana asked if he ate mutton and then offered him the food.

Once he was done eating, the unexpected part came. Nana told him, "Abhi chal bartan saaf kar."

While recounting the story, Paresh Rawal lovingly said, "Woh toh baap hai, woh alag hi hai. Woh mitti alag hai yaar."

Nana himself spoke quite proudly about his cooking in a previous Lallantop interview. "Main better cook hoon," he said, adding that he could cook for 200 people at one time.

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But the catch was, he would not let everyone sit around while he did all the work. "Sabhi hero heroine... tu yeh kaat, tu woh kaat," he recalled. Actors and others on the set would be given jobs. Someone would chop, someone would peel and others would help with the preparation.

His speciality was mutton. He specifically mentioned mutton paya, keema kaleji, and bheja. He also prepared his own spices at home. At the time of the interview, he said he had recently had 10 kilos of spices ground.

Nana also spoke about a shoot in Shimla where the unit had around 200 to 250 people. "Har chaar din ke baad kuch na kuch banata tha," he said. He remembered making misal for everyone and said he enjoyed serving it himself. "Khud parosne mein maza aata hai," he added.

The Banana Flower Sabzi That Raaj Kumar Ate

Another food memory he shared involved veteran actor Raaj Kumar. Nana recalled Raaj Kumar trying 'kele ki phoolon ki sabzi' that his mother had made. He explained that preparing banana flowers is not easy. It needs to be cleaned and peeled properly before cooking.

Raaj Kumar tasted the dish and told Nana to tell his mother that the 'keema' was very good.

Nana corrected him and said, "Raj sahab, keema nahin hai." But the sabzi turned out so delicious Raaj Sahab refused to accept that it wasn't keema.