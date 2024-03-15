What Shraddha Kapoor Does On Goa Trip? Video Will Leave You Laughing

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Shraddha Kapoor

Let's agree, Goa trips have always come with a lot of planning and excitement. But did it ever happen that nothing went according to your plan? We bet we all have been in such a situation. What do you do then? Spoil your mood and the whole trip? Or delete all your plans and go with the flow? It seems actor Shraddha Kapoor has a good alternative for such a situation. You guessed it right! Her plans include food as well. If you follow her on social media, you will find the 'Stree' actor gushing over food now and then. From her Maharashtrian delicacies to the most decadent junk food, we find her savouring it all, that too without any guilt.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's 'Pujju Breakfast' United Two States On One Plate

This time, along with giving us food goals, Shraddha's binge session also was about how to stay happy. In her recent Instagram post, we could see the actor eating French fries and grooving to the iconic AR Rahman song 'Premika Ne Pyar Se' from the 1994 movie 'Humse Hai Muqabala'. Sharing her point of view (POV), Shraddha mentioned, "Goa aake sirf fries khaaye aur memes share kiyae (Only ate fries and shared memes on the Goa trip)".

She further asked, "Kis kis ne mere jaise Goa trip waste kiya hai? (Who all wasted their Goa trip like me?)"

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Relishes A Delectable South Indian Meal On Set - See Pic

Watch the video below:

In no time, the fans and followers began commenting on the hilarious video. "I will definitely eat fried for that," wrote one. Another person stated, "Fries and memes - best combo ever!" A third comment read, "Humara Goa plan banta hi ha cancel hone ke liye (Our Goa plans are made only to get canceled)."

Could you relate to Shraddha Kapoor's post? If yes, share with us your experience of a failed trip plan.