Shraddha Kapoor Had 'Veg Vaalo Ki Biryani' For Lunch - See Which One

Shraddha Kapoor's latest foodie binge featured biryani (Photo Credit: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)

A common debate between foodies is about the idea of veg biryani. While some people defend its existence and distinctive taste, others feel that it is just another type of pulao. Hence, the latter camp argues that there is technically no such dish as veg biryani. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor declared which side of the debate she's on. Shraddha often treats her followers to her different foodie adventures that take place at home or outside. Hence, we were quite interested to know her take on this topic.

Shraddha shared a photo of a yummy-looking rice dish via her Instagram stories. The grains looked to be seasoned with many spices, giving the dish an appealing look. On the plate, we could also spot some boondi raita and pickled onion slices. "Haan veg vaalo ki bhi biryani hoti hai... Haan" ["Yes, vegetarians also have their biryani... yes"], read the text on the image. Wondering what kind of veg biryani Shraddha savoured? Her hashtag revealed that she had the delectable kathal (jackfruit) biryani. She further emphasised her point by adding "#NotPulao". Take a look at the screengrab below:

Before this, Shraddha Kapoor revealed her favourite on-set foods. Wondering what they were? None other than some comforting South Indian delights. She took to Instagram stories to tease her followers with a picture of her meal. Read the full story here.

Shraddha Kapoor had also shared a glimpse of her Independence Day thali on Instagram. Consisting of several traditional Maharashtrian delicacies, it was truly a lip-smacking sight to behold. Puri bhaji, varan bhaat, kachori and gavaar were some of the dishes included in the feast. Shraddha passionately labelled each food item with their names. Check out the picture here.

