What’s A Healthier Choice For The Heart: Being A Vegetarian Or Consuming A Mediterranean Diet?

According to a study published in the journal Circulation, vegetarian diets may just be as good as a Mediterranean diet in keeping your heart healthy. While Mediterranean diet has been known to be one of the most healthful diets, vegetarian diets are definitely not behind. Mediterranean diet is heavy on produce, nuts, whole grains, lean protein and olive oil and light on red meat, refined sugars and processed foods.

For the study, a team of researchers recruited about 100 overweight but healthy adults with low-to-moderate cardiovascular risk profiles. Half the group was asked to eat Mediterranean diet, while the other half was asked to start a lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet that eliminates meat and fish but includes eggs and dairy. After three months duration, they switched. During and after the study, everyone had a regular health screening.

The results suggested that both diets were good for people's heart health; however in different ways. The vegetarian diet led to a significant drop in the bad 'LDL' cholesterol that contributes to plaque build-up in the arteries that is risk factor for stroke and heart attack. On the other hand, Mediterranean diet led to a greater drop in triglycerides, which at higher levels can be a risk factor for the same conditions.

In addition, the researchers also found out that both the diets led to modest decreases in the body fat and body fat. Both the diets are heavy on whole grains, legumes and nuts, eggs and dairy products, which led to a healthier and fitter body.

Both the diets have been deemed as healthy considering both are heavy on fibre-rich produce and other healthy foods. One can easily secure themselves from various health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, heart diseases and other problem.



