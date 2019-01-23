Weight Loss: Try This Three-Ingredient Salad To Lose Weight Naturally

We know that weight loss is not an easy journey - it calls for a constant effort and dedication to stay in shape. Many people rely on various crash and fad diets, which may give the results in short time but are harmful for our health in the longer run. It is, of course, important to keep a close watch on your calorie intake of the day, but more than that, it is important to add all food groups to your diet to ensure a healthy weight loss. Adding more green vegetables and seasonal fruits to your weight loss diet may help you achieve your goals. One must pick vegetables and fruits that are low in calories and sugar and high in fibre and plant-based protein. Here's a three-ingredient salad that is not only high in protein but also packed with fibre.

Three-Ingredient Salad For Weight Loss:

Lettuce, Broccoli And Egg Salad

Lettuce is a classic salad ingredient. There are various reasons why lettuce is a perfect add-on to any weight loss diet. It is low in calories and contains no fat. A 100-gm serving of lettuce has only 15 calories, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. Lettuce is full of water; the water content in lettuce almost matches that of cucumbers.

Broccoli, just like lettuce, is a low-calorie vegetable that can be perfectly included in a weight loss diet. Since broccoli is packed with dietary fibre, it induces a feeling of satiety and its high nutritional profile prevents nutrient deficiencies.

Eggs are rich in protein, which helps in promoting satiety. Additionally, protein helps in building muscle mass, which is important if you are exercising and lifting weights. According to the USDA, one large-sized chicken egg (50 gm) has 6 gm of protein.

Ingredients:

5 leaves of lettuce

50 grams chopped and blanched broccoli

One boiled egg

Method:

In a bowl, tear in the lettuce leaves and add chopped blanched broccoli. Mix well. Now, add a spoon of salad dressing of your choice (avoid mayonnaise) into the salad and mix well. Cut boiled egg into four pieces and put it in the salad. You may add grilled chicken chunks or quinoa to your salad, but that's completely optional. Add salt as per taste and serve.



If you are switching to healthy eating, salads are a great option to add to your daily diet. So go ahead and try this delicious salad to lose weight naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.