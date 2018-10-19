Weight Loss: Try These 3 Weight Loss Smoothies To Shed Kilos Naturally

Are you looking to shed that stubborn belly fat and lose weight in just 3-4 weeks? If yes, then we have something really interesting for you that will not only help you achieve your weight loss goals but will also tantalise your taste buds. We are talking about nutritious yet palatable smoothies, which take less time to prepare and look quite alluring at the same time. They are packed with nutrition, protein and fibre, and you won't even feel heavy or bloated compared to your regular breakfast with eggs, meats and milk. Here are 3 quick and healthy smoothie recipes for weight loss that will help shed kilos, flush out toxins as well as boost your metabolism in just few weeks. So, what's the wait for? Get ready with your blender and lose weight naturally!



1. Orange, Lemon And Flaxseeds Smoothie

Orange juice is low in calories and has zero fat, which makes it an excellent option if you are looking to lose 2 or 3 kilos quickly. This wonder fruit is a great source of flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamin C that helps in detoxifying the body.

According to book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, flaxseeds are a great source of soluble fibre that acts like hunger suppressant and helps you feel full for long. Their high omega-3 fatty acids content can help lower undesirable fats (triglycerides) in the blood, reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Lemons are rich in vitamin C that helps in boosting the immunity and flushing out toxins from the body. Adding lemon in your smoothie will add just six calories.



Ingredients:

3 oranges

3 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp ground flaxseeds

A pinch of black salt

Method:

Start with peeling the oranges, remove the seeds and chop them. Now, toss the oranges into a blender and add lemon juice and flaxseeds. Blend it well and pour it into a tall glass. Add a pinch of black salt and stir well.





2. Cucumber, Watermelon And Cumin Smoothie

Cucumber has zero fat, low-calories, making it an excellent snack for people looking to lose weight. According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Cucumber is a powerhouse of antioxidants and hence, boosts metabolism and results in weight loss."

Watermelons are extremely low in calories. You would be surprised to know that 100 grams of watermelon contains only 30 calories and 0 percent saturated fats. Watermelon has a lot of water content in it, about 94%. It is also a negative calorie fruit, which refers to a fruit that tends to burn more calories during digestion than adding in. Simply put, you burn more than you eat!

Cumin, or jeera, helps supress hunger and boosts digestion. The experts say that it is thymol, a compound in cumin that stimulates the enzymes, which enables better secretion of digestive juices.



Ingredients:

1 cup chopped cucumber

30 grams or 1 cup chopped watermelon

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Black salt (as per taste)

Method:

Take chopped cucumber and watermelon and blend them nicely in a blender. Now, pour the smoothie in a tall glass. Add cumin powder and a pinch of black salt. Stir well and serve.



3. Strawberry, Oats And Chia Smoothie

Strawberries may prove very instrumental in shedding belly fat. The rich quantum of fibre present in strawberries facilitates weight loss. A 100-gram serving of strawberries has 33 calories. If you are on a weight reduction diet, you need to save up on the calories you take.

Oats slow down digestion and make you feel full for longer. This low-calorie superfood reduces cravings and helps in shedding a few kilos. Apart from this, it also helps kick-start the body's metabolism, further helping in weight loss.

Chia seeds are rich in fibre and provide instant energy to our body. A handful of chia seeds when included in smoothies or shakes can help you keep full for longer.

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries

Half cup oats

3 tbsp chia seeds

2 cups skimmed milk

Method:

Blend strawberries, oats, chia seeds and milk in a blender. Now, pour the smoothie in two tall glasses and enjoy!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.