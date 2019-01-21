Weight Loss: This Vegetarian Source Of Protein Is A Must Have In Your Winter Weight Loss Diet 

The winters are here and we are loving the nippy vibe. Cosy blankets, baggy sweatshirts, adrak ki chai and hot chocolate, there is a lot to love about winters and similarly there's a lot that makes us somewhat dread the season too. For instance, the extra kilos we put on around winters. In winters, our metabolism takes a beating, which is why we not only gain weight faster but also find it equally hard to shed those extra pounds. Thankfully, winter also comes loaded with several seasonal fruits, veggies, and seeds that may help boost and sustain weight loss too. Sesame seeds make for one such winter companion you can add to your weight loss diet. Sesame seeds are enriched with copper, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, and vitamin B1. They are used extensively in a variety of desi winter preparations like chikki, halwa, and ladoos. Here's how the superfood may help cut belly fat:

How Does Sesame Seeds Help In Weight Loss

Til or sesame seeds are an excellent source of plant-based proteins. A 100-grams serving of sesame seeds contain a whopping 18 grams of protein! When it comes to protein sources, vegetarians often find themselves in a dearth of options. Protein helps induce satiety; it also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps keep cravings at bay.

In addition to protein, sesame seeds are also a good source of dietary fibre. Fibre takes the longest to breakdown and digest, which gives you the feeling of fullness. If you feel full for long, you would naturally binge less. Fibre also ensures gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. Sudden crash of sugar may cause you to feel hungry again.

Sesame seeds are also low in sodium, which prevents water retention in body. Being a rich source of lignans, sesame seeds also cause the body to release more fat-burning liver enzymes.

You can include sesame seeds in a variety of weight loss-friendly preparations like salads and smoothies. The crunchy seeds can also be a good addition to your home-made trail-mix of nuts and seeds. Adding them to stir fries and steamed vegetables may also increase the health quotient of your meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

