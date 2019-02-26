Weight Loss: This Soothing Soup Is An Ultimate Booster For Your Weight Loss Plan

Cozy and comforting bowl of soup is our instant fix for days on which we are looking to go light, without compromising on taste and flavour. Filling and yummy, the trend of souping is creating quite a stir in the world of health and fitness. Unlike the case of juicing, souping enables you to retain most of its weight-loss friendly fibres. Because of its high fluid content, soups fill you up, without really taking your calorie load for a toss. What makes soup our personal favourite for weight loss is the room it provides for experimentation. You can throw in your favourite vegetables, stalks and herbs and end up with a filling treat.

For a sustainable weight loss one must have a healthy and balanced diet in place. Think diet and your mind instantly tends to picture all things bland. The perception is far from truth. Weight loss can include a lot of yummy treats too. This broccoli and almond soup is one such low-calorie, high-protein wholesome dish that may pump up your weight loss journey in a big way.

What Makes This Soup Work?

This soup is a powerhouse of nutrients because of its special ingredients. Here's what helps boost the fat burning quotient of the soup.

Broccoli: Broccoli is full of fibres. Fibres help increase satiety since they take long to breakdown and digest. If you feel full, you are less likely to binge. In a study published in September 22 PLOS Medicine, it was found that soybeans, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and leafy greens assisted weight loss the best among all vegetables that were part of the study. Almonds: Almonds are a treasure trove of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Both protein and omega-3 fatty acids help keep you full. Proteins also help regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin that helps keep cravings in check. Skimmed milk: Skimmed milk again is an excellent source of protein. It is healthier and weight loss-friendly alternative to full cream milk, which is known to be weight-inducing. Skimmed milk is also a good source of calcium; some studies suggest a possible link between calcium and weight loss. Black pepper: The pungent hot spice is known to rev up your metabolism naturally. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, black pepper has piperine, which can enhance metabolic performance and suppress fat accumulation.

Here is the recipe of the light and ever-so delectable soup. Go ahead, don your aprons, and make yourself this exciting treat!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.