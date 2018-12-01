Weight Loss: This Pungent Spice May Help Cut Belly Fat And Aid Digestion 

Ajwain or carom seeds form an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine. It is used extensively in parathas, raitas, and curries. Carom seeds have a distinct woody and peppery flavour, and are replete with a host of medicinal properties. Most of their benefits are due to the presence of volatile oil thymol, which is traditionally known to relieve indigestion, pain, gas and bloating. According to the book 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal with Deobora Yost, ajwain is an all-purpose healer. Studies have shown that carom seeds may help manage asthma, high blood pressure, cough and keeps bacterial infections at bay too! Another benefit of ajwain seeds is its role in facilitating weight loss.

Here's How Ajwain Helps Promote Digestion And Weight Loss

When it comes to healing tummy problems, ajwain has been one of Ayurveda's most treasured spices. As mentioned earlier, ajwain is loaded with thymol, an active oil found in thyme. Thyme helps in releasing gastric juices, which helps accelerate the process of digestion. By giving the digestive system a boost, ajwain seeds also help promote weight loss. Poor digestion hampers the process of absorption and assimilation of nutrients properly. Moreover, it also hampers elimination of waste from the body, which in turn slows down the body's metabolism too.

According to nutritionist Dr. Nidhi Sawhney, "Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Due to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss." Ajwain seeds help pump up the body's metabolism too. It is most beneficial to have them in morning on an empty stomach.

How to have ajwain to cut belly fat?

Chewing on a spoonful of carom seeds would also give your metabolism a great start. If you do not want to chew the seeds directly, you can soak them over night in water and drink the concoction the next day too. Another healthy way to have ajwain is by adding it to a bowl of gut-friendly yogurt in a delicious raita. Yogurt boosts production of good bacteria in your gut which facilitates digestion. good digestion is very crucial for healthy weight loss.

