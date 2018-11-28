Weight Loss: Kick-Start Your Day With This 3-Ingredient Drink To Lose Weight And Stay Active

Losing weight is not an easy feat; it requires dedication, hard work and a lot of patience. You have to bid adieu to junk and unhealthy food and say hello to all things healthy and nutritious. So, if you are trying to lose weight, you'd know the importance of including healthy foods in your diet. In the list of healthy foods, lemon and raw honey are the superfoods that contain maximum benefits that help keep your body healthy and in shape. If you are watching your weight, then you would know that starting your day with a glass of warm water with lemon and raw honey in it may help you shed some extra kilos.

Honey and lemon are both popularly recognised for their many health benefits. Honey is a powerhouse of antioxidants and flavonoids, which help boost one's immunity. It is low on the glycaemic index, and hence, does not contribute to calories. Lemon, on the other hand, is a very rich source of vitamin C and works as a detoxifying agent. The pectin fibres present in lemon slow down the digestion of sugars and starches, and improve gut health - all of this contributes to healthy weight loss. Let's see what experts have to say.

According to the National Honey Board, honey is fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free, and hence, rightly called nature's sweet nectar. But, can you really lose weight with honey? It is believed that drinking warm water with honey along with a tinge of lime early in the morning could be an effective anti-cellulite treatment, as it helps to increase body's metabolism.

According to Delhi-based Dietician, Anshul Jaibharat, "Honey, lemon and water is cleansing in nature and it's a great way to break the fast after sleeping at night. But for this to be effective, you need to drink it at a lukewarm temperature as soon as you wake up and make sure the honey you're using is pure and preferably organic." "Drinking honey, lemon and water helps ease the bowel movement and also helps in weight management. The combination of honey and lemon makes you feel full for longer, and reduces cravings, thus helping you maintain a healthy weight," he added.

According to Dr. Madhuri Aggarwal, Mumbai-based Dermatologist, "Drinking honey, lemon and water helps boost energy, and especially helps in maintaining energy levels during your workout sessions. If you drink it in lukewarm water, it helps relieve constipation and improves digestion. It is very soothing and all this supports healthy weight management."

If you are acidic or allergic to lemon or honey, do not consume before consulting a specialist. Also, if you are watching your weight, don't forget to count the calories from honey because honey is a source of sugar and while it clearly has a lot of health benefits over refined sugar, it is sugar nonetheless.

