Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich Desi Breakfast Dish Is Perfect For Weight Loss

It's a fact that a healthy diet is essential to weight loss and one that cannot be stressed enough. Eating clean is not just good for your overall health, but is crucial for shedding those extra kilos too. But it's not just what's on your plate, but what time you eat also matters when it comes to weight loss. Eating healthy meals as early in the day as is possible may help you in losing weight faster. To lose weight, it is recommended that one should eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper. This is because your metabolism slows down in the night and your body may not be able to burn those calories off. But when it comes to breakfast, you must never skip it if you want to lose weight.

The contents of your breakfast also have a huge impact on the rate of weight loss. An ideal healthy breakfast for someone on a weight loss diet must have three qualities - rich in protein, low in sugar and containing good amounts of healthy fats. This is because both protein and fats are satiating in nature and can keep your energy levels up, as well as keep you full for longer. Whereas if you consume sugary breakfast cereal or sugary packaged fruit juices, you are likely to experience an energy crash soon after and sluggishness towards the afternoon. There is one particular protein-rich and nutritious desi dish that meets all three requirements of a healthy weight loss-friendly breakfast- anda bhurji (or egg bhurji).

Weight Loss: Anda or egg bhurji has all 3 qualities of a healthy breakfast for weight loss

Masala Egg Bhurji For Weight Loss

Eggs are one of the most nutritious breakfast foods out there. A normal-sized boiled chicken egg contains 13 gm of protein and 11 gm of fat and scrambled egg contains 10 gm of protein and 11 gm of fat. Egg bhurji, or anda bhurji, is a desi dish that is made from scrambled eggs that are cooked with a number of spices. The dish is easy to prepare and goes well with a toasted bread or even chapatti. To reduce the number of calories in your egg bhurji, you can cook it in coconut oil instead of vegetable oil and add some vegetables of your choice to it, to make it more filling. The typical Indian masala egg bhurji contains chopped tomatoes and is flavoured with ginger, garlic, garam masala, etc. It is finished off with fresh coriander leaves on top and is a breakfast staple for scores of Indians.

What makes egg bhurji perfect for a weight loss diet is that it can be tailored to suit your palate and tastes and can be prepared using minimum or no oil. Moreover, it is ready in minutes! Here's a recipe of masala egg bhurji that you'll love.

