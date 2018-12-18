Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich Desi Breakfast Could Be Your Ultimate Companion To Cut Belly Fat

If you are on a weight loss diet, you may already be aware of the importance of breakfast in your life. For those of you who do not know that yet, let us take you through few of the reasons. Breakfast is the first meal that you have after eight hours of sleep. It is essential to restore your energy levels and kick-start your metabolism. It is imperative to give your metabolism a healthy boost. A sluggish metabolism makes it even more difficult to lose weight. Moreover, if you skip your breakfast, you are more likely to binge into anything greasy or sugary or have a very heavy lunch, upsetting your calorie requirement of the day. Therefore, no matter how pressed for time you are, make sure you always make room for breakfast.

An ideal weight-loss-friendly breakfast should be rich in protein and fibre. Protein is an essential macronutrient to enable fat-loss. Consuming a protein-rich meal induces a feeling of satiety. Protein also regulates hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less. In addition to protein, you must also make sure your breakfast is rich in fibre. Since fibre takes so long to breakdown and digest, you feel full for longer and not have anything fattening till lunch. It is a popular misconception that weight-loss-friendly foods are all bland and boring. Moong dal chilla is a delicious and desi breakfast food you can consider including in your weight loss diet. Moon dal is a good source of plant-based protein and fibre. For vegetarians, it tends to get tough to find protein-rich foods. Hundred grams of Moong dal contains 24 grams of protein, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, “Chilla is the perfect weight loss breakfast as it's full of fibre and protein that keeps insulin levels low, and avoid blood sugar spikes that is said to trigger hunger and cravings. Chilla is satiating. You can add winter veggies like methi, palak and bathua greens for an iron boost.”

You can spruce it with other slimming veggies and foods like paneer and mushroom or in the batter you can mix some coriander leaves. Make sure you use minimal oil to cook your chilla – olive oil is a healthy option you can consider. Also, it is a nice idea to limit the salt content, as too much sodium is said to lead to water retention.

Follow this delicious recipe by Rekha Kakkar and make a sumptuous moong dal chilla at home in the comforts of your kitchen.