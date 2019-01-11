Weight Loss: This Homemade Protein Shake Can Do Wonders For Your Weight Loss Journey

Ever seen your favourite Bollywood stars clicked outside gym? Most of the time they are spotted holding a tumbler, as they hustle avoiding the paparazzi. This tumbler is quite often filled with high-power protein shakes, recommended to them by their nutritionists for fat loss and muscle building. It has been emphasised quite enough that protein is an essential component of an ideal weight loss diet plan. This is because protein does not get digested too early. It takes its own time, which helps keep you full and satiated for a longer spell. Protein also plays a crucial role in regulating hunger hormone ghrelin, that helps quell cravings and suppress hunger. While it is a wise idea to include maximum protein in meals, sometimes even that may not be enough to meet one's daily recommended protein intake. Protein shakes are an excellent and wholesome way to load up on protein, while avoiding the fuss of sitting down and putting your cutlery to task. Another amazing benefit of protein shake is that it is easy-to-make and you can carry it around anywhere with you!

Here's a delicious recipe of a green homemade protein shake you can make at home:

You would need:

1 cup unsweetened milk

3/4 cup of spinach leaves

1/2 cup pineapple bits

1/2 banana

1 tbsp flaxseeds

How To Make The Green Protein Shake:

Put all the ingredients together in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour it into a glass and drink. Vegans can opt for almond milk instead of regular milk.

Delicious, wholesome and oh-so healthy, wouldn't you agree? According to experts, the best time to have protein shakes is after a workout. This is the time when you need to fuel yourself to ensure muscle recovery and growth. It is recommended you take this shake 30 to 45 minutes after your workout.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.