Weight Loss: Not All Carbs Are Bad; Add These 3 Grains In Your Diet To Shed Kilos

There have been many discussions, articles and debates around the topic if carbs are good for weight loss or not? Some say that adding carbohydrates to your weight loss diet can make you gain weight, while some argue that they are very important for our body and expedite weight loss process. However, the reality is that carbs do help you shed kilos. People often misconstrue health experts' cue of cutting down on carbohydrates for weight loss. One need to understand the fact that not all carbohydrates are the same and it is the type, quality and quantity of carbohydrates in our diet that plays an important role. If you are asked to cut down on your carbs, it means that you need to avoid the carbs you acquire from eating sugars or sugary food items. Broadly, there are three types of carbohydrates found in food: sugar, starch and fibre. More healthy sources of carbohydrates are whole grains, low- or no-fat dairy foods, fruits, vegetables and legumes; while less healthy sources of carbohydrates are refined grains, sugary drinks and sweets.



According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist, Shilpa Arora, "Most of our healthy carbs should have low glycaemic index, which means that they should not rapidly spike your blood sugar levels and provide slow release of energy. The reason why carbs have a bad reputation is because over-consumption of refined carbohydrates can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels and can lead to a host of health problems like type-2 diabetes, irritability, sugar cravings, lethargy, poor mental focus and fatigue."



Here Are 3 Grains That You Can Add In Your Diet To Lose Weight:

Oats

Other than accelerating weight loss, oats are also known to stabilise blood sugar level; therefore, one must eat oats regularly. The high-fibre and complex carbohydrates slow down the conversion of this superfood to simple sugars. Moreover, beta-glucan delays the fall in blood sugar levels before meals and slows the rise after a meal. You can simply use them to make idlis or mix it in your roti (whole wheat dough). According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a half-cup of cooked oatmeal in the morning counts as the equivalent of one-ounce serving of whole grains.



Buckwheat

Also known as kuttu, buckwheat flour can give a boost to your soluble fibre content, which is considered as an important part of a healthy weight loss diet. The soluble fibre in buckwheat helps in regulating bowel movements. Kuttu is a low calorie food, which slows digestion and makes you feel full for longer. Thus, reducing your cravings and helping you shed a few pounds. Another feature that makes buckwheat a superfood is its low glycaemic index (GI) value, which is good for diabetics. You can make interesting dishes from buckwheat; better still, make healthy rotis from buckwheat flour.



Ragi

Ragi, or finger millet, is one of the better known millets in India and used in many south Indian dishes, especially in Karnataka. The high amount of dietary fibre in ragi keeps the stomach full for longer and prevents unwanted cravings. This in turn leads to a reduced appetite and weight loss. According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Ragi flour lowers your blood sugar levels in the body by activating insulin. In order to make the most of its qualities, consume it in the morning."





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

