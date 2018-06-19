Weight Loss May Reduce Pain Caused Due To Osteoarthritis: 5 Diet Tips To Manage Obesity

Obesity is fast becoming one of the most rampant medical concerns across the globe. In 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these over 600 million, or 13 percent of the global population, were obese. According to experts, a variety of disorders can be managed well by maintaining healthy BMI. One such condition is Osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is type of arthritis that occurs when flexible tissue at the ends of bones wears down. It is marked by acute joint pain and is a common condition in the elderly. A new study is now claiming to have decoded the hack to reduce pain for individuals with knee osteoarthritis. Weight loss could be the key to reduce osteoarthritis pain, said researchers.It has been previously known that overweight and obese individuals with knee osteoarthritis can reduce pain by 50 percent and significantly improve function and mobility with a 10 percent or more weight loss over an 18-month period.According to the latest findings 20 percent or more weight loss has the added benefit of continued improvement in physical health-related quality of life. An additional 25 percent reduction in pain and improvement in function was also observed in the patients who lost weight.The study that was published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research, was based on secondary analysis of diet-only and diet plus exercise groups in the Intensive Diet and Exercise for Arthritis (IDEA) randomised controlled trial.For the study about 240 overweight and obese older community-dwelling adults with pain and knee osteoarthritis were divided into four groups according to weight loss achieved over an 18-month period: less than 5 percent (<5 percent group), between 5 and 9.9 percent (>5 percent group), between 10 and 19.9 percent (> 10 percent group), and 20 percent and greater (> 20 percent group).It was observed through the course of study that greater the weight loss, the better participants fared in terms of pain, function, 6-minute walk distance, physical and mental health-related quality of life, knee joint compression force, and IL-6 (a marker of inflammation).It is also interesting to note that the two highest groups, the >20 percent group had 25 percent less pain and better function than the >10 percent group. Their health related quality of life was also significantly better.Obesity is a condition that is characterized by excessive body fat that increases the risk of many health problems. Obesity is a major and modifiable risk factor for many of the more than 250 million adults with knee osteoarthritis."Currently, there is no treatment that slows the progression or prevents this debilitating disease; hence, research has focused on improving clinical outcomes important to the patient," said lead author Stephen Messier."A 10 percent weight loss is the established target recommended by the National Institutes of Health as an initial weight loss for overweight and obese adults. The importance of our study is that a weight loss of 20 percent or greater--double the previous standard--results in better clinical outcomes, and is achievable without surgical or pharmacologic intervention."Here are some diet tweaks to adopt to maintain your weight and prevent the risk of obesity. These are all simple, day to day dietary changes that you must make your kids understand and encourage them to follow.1. Whole grain and not processed cereals provide energy to sustain and grow and are also a major source of all essential nutrients. Stock up on whole grains like Bajra, Ragi, Maize and Jowar, use them often.2. Ensure 3 servings of seasonal vegetables per head and 2 of whole fruits per day. They provide both soluble and insoluble fibre in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.3. Buy whole dals in addition to the staple washed dals. Fill up your shelves with Rajma, Chana, Soy, Bhatt dals. They are great sources of protein which is a very essential nutrient to keep your weight in check as it keeps you full and satisfied and prevents binge eating.4. Keep the intake of sugar to less than 10% of your total calories, for a normal weight. Below 5% would be better.5. 15% of one's total calories come from visible fats. Limit their use and use a combination of cooking oils to get all the nutrients.A balanced diet and regular exercise is the key to avoiding unnecessary weight gain and making sure you lead fit and healthy lifestyle.(With inputs ANI)