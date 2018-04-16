Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Lose Weight In Office With These Exercises And A Healthy Diet

Are you looking to lose weight? It's no magic; but losing weight is a gradual process and it needs patience and perseverance. It is important to following a disciplinary exercise and diet regime in order to achieve a certain goal, especially when you have a strict office routine and a sedentary lifestyle. Constant sitting and working can make you gain weight easily. Therefore it is important for you maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Weight loss becomes easier when you indulge in healthy snacks and manage your time better in order to fit those minimum hours of exercise into your workday.

Visiting the gym is not possible for everyone, considering most have a busy schedule through the day; however, we suggest some easy yet imperative office exercise that may help you lose weight and combat your sedentary lifestyle.

1. Seated twist

Sitting straight, inhale; on the exhale, twist to one side from the bottom of your spine, grabbing your armrest. Hold for 5-10 breaths, and then do on the other side. It helps improve posture, relieves back ache and improves digestion.

2. Forward fold

Stand straight and then fold forward in half, let your shoulders and head hang down and hold for 5-10 breaths. Slowly stand up straight, take a few deep breaths and repeat.

3. Choose stairs

Never take an escalator unless your office has a lot of floors. If your office is two to three floors, take stairs so your body is constantly exercising.

4. Walk while talking over the phone

Walk while you are talking over the phone in order to keep active.

5. Chair squats

Chair squats are an excellent exercise for the effective strengthening of the body. This chair exercise also helps to burn more calories than usual and you can do them at your desk. Begin by sitting straight with your spine erect. Now, puff your chest and keep your body posture rigid. Lower yourself, one inch from the chair, in a motion of sitting down. Hold this position before moving back to a standing position.

6. Side stretch

Side stretch will help relieve your body of stiffness. Sit up straight and keep your shoulders relaxed. Now, bend your head towards your left shoulder and hold the position for about five to ten seconds before returning to the actual position. Repeat this three times for effective results.

7. Boost digestion with this easy exercise

You can lose weight by stimulating your digestive system. You must know that the faster your body processes and digests the food you consume, the better are your chances of losing weight. All you need to do is to suck your stomach as far as possible, and then stick it out as fast as you can. This exercise helps stimulate blood flow to the stomach, further aiding digestion.

Here are some diet tips that you must follow for a healthy weight loss, even when you are at office leading a sedentary lifestyle.

1. Hungry? Nibble on healthy snacks

Stock on healthy snacks that are filled with fibre and proteins; these snacks keep you fuller for longer and help avoid overeating. Go on and add more dried fruits, whole grain crackers, roasted chickpeas, granola bars and almond butter.

2. Cut out refined carbohydrates and sugars

All refined carbohydrates break down in your body to produce sugar. This in turn will cause your blood sugar levels to rise. Refined carbohydrates and sugar also makes you retain water and cause bloating that is something you should avoid.

3. Say no to processed foods

Read the labels and avoid all additives, MSG, preservatives, artificial colours, et al. These foods are full of sodium and few nutrients that you should not be overeating.

4. Hydrate well

Water is one of the best elixirs for any ailment. The thermogenic effect on water may lead to a 30 percent increase in metabolism. Water acts as a natural appetite suppressant aiding weight loss.

5. Forgo the fried ones

Skip all deep fried chips, spring rolls and other junk foods that will only lead to weight gain. The fats in these foods are trans-fats that lead to inflammation, free radical damage and other conditions.

Go on and shed those kilos even at work space!



