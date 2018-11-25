Weight Loss: Here’s Why Fennel Seeds (Saunf) Help Lose Weight And Burn Body Fat

Fennel seeds, also known as saunf, have been linked to various health benefits and have been used for treating various ailments. The common spice that is used to flavour curries, rice-dishes and sweets is also known for its ability to manage an array of health problems, including congestion, asthma, diabetes, stomach gas and other digestive issues. But, did you know that saunf is used as an effective remedy for obesity? Yes, that's right! It has many important nutrients that make it an important spice to boost weight loss. Fennel seeds are a rich source of fibre, antioxidants, minerals, et al, all of which are important for burning fat. If you are looking to cut those extra flabs, then saunf is the way to go. We tell you how to fennel seeds for weight loss.

Fennel Seeds (Saunf) For Weight Loss | Fennel Seeds To Lose Weight Burn Body Fat

According to the book, 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal, researchers from the University of Minnesota studied 18 obese people, dividing them into three groups: breakfast, one group took four grams of fenugreek fibre powder with orange juice, second group took eight grams, and the third didn't take any. Between breakfast and lunch, the group taking eight grams of powder had a greater feeling of fullness, felt more satisfied, and felt less hungry. They ended up eating 10 percent fewer calories for lunch.

Here Are Some More Reasons That Make Fennel The Ideal Spice To Lose Weight:

Fennel is a rich source of fibre, which helps you stay fuller for longer, further preventing you from cravings and overeating. This leads to lesser calorie consumption, resulting in weight loss. Consuming fennel seeds may help reduce fat storage by improving nutrient absorption in the body. Saunf has diuretic properties; therefore, drinking fennel tea can help increase urine flow and remove toxins from the body, which in turn, may contribute to weight loss. Fennel seeds are responsible for kick-starting your metabolism. A healthy metabolism is the key to losing weight in a healthy way. Saunf contains a plethora of antioxidants like phosphorus, selenium, zinc, manganese, choline, beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, all of which are known to protect your body against free radicals that are known to cause oxidative stress. Oxidative stress in the body can lead to obesity and diabetes like conditions. The volatile oils like estragole, fenchone and anethole present in fennel seeds help kick-start digestion by promoting the production of gastric enzymes. A good digestive system is the key to lose weight, the healthy way.

How To Use Fennel Seeds (Saunf) To Lose Weight

Fennel tea and fennel seed water are two beverages you can enjoy drinking while on a weight loss journey. Here's how you can prepare them at home.

Fennel water

All you need to do is take one or two teaspoons of fennel seeds and add them in a glassful of water and leave it overnight. Drink it first thing in the morning.

Fennel tea

Take one teaspoon of fennel seeds and add them in hot water. Make sure you do not boil them as boiling may kill most of its nutrients. Cover and let is rest for about 10 minutes and then drink it three times a day. You will get a light yellow infusion.

Enjoy the goodness of fennel seeds and lose weight in a healthy way. Don't forget to complement it with a healthy diet and exercise.