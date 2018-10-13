Weight Loss: Here's How Drinking Pomegranate(Anaar) Juice Daily May Help Weight Loss

Ruby red, juicy and crunchy-pomegranate seeds are always a delight to munch into, aren't they? Pomegranate or anaar is easily one of the healthiest and yummiest additions you can make to your diet. Pomegranate has been used to treat a variety of disorders in folk medicine for it's antiviral and antibacterial benefits. It contains polephenols that keep arteries elastic, which helps check blood flow and keeps bad cholesterol at bay. The antioxidants flavonoids present in the arils are anti-inflammatory in nature, which is very good for your bone health. Including pomegranate in your diet could also do wonders for your skin and hair. Drinking a glass of pomegranate juice every day has been shown to lower levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in men and fight dental plaque, notes the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house. And that's not all. A glass of fresh pomegranate juice may also help you in your weight loss journey. Here's how.



Here's How Pomegranate Juice Can Aid Weight Loss



According to Delhi-based Weight Management Expert, Dr. Gargi Sharma, "Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linolenic acid - all of which help you burn fat and boost your metabolism. Pomegranate juice also helps in suppressing your appetite.It's a healthy alternative to sugar laden beverages. Sugar provides no nutritional benefits. Sugar generates excess calories most of which is not required for body to run. As a result they go get stored in the fat cells. Pomegrenate juice is a low-calorie healthy and sweet substitute to all the sugary beverages you have often.

If you are purchasing pomegranate juice from markets, check the label to make sure that there is no added sugar. Added sugar adds to fat. It is best to prepare fresh juice at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



