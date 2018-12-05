Weight Loss: Give Your Metabolism A Boost With This Healthy Lunch

We all know that breakfast stands out to be the most important meal of the day. However, at the same time, our body's metabolism tends to be at an all-time during lunch time. In order to give your metabolism that much-needed boost and keep digestive system healthy, it is imperative to consume a lunch meal that is both nutrient-dense as well filling. Here is a lunch meal to give your digestive system and metabolism a healthy boost. Read on to know more about it:



Healthy Lunch Meal: Make lunch your main meal by having sweet potato and chicken rubbed with lime juice, turmeric and cumin. Grill until it is cooked through and serve it with a spicy sauce.



- Chicken is rich in many nutrients, including selenium and zinc. It provides a low-fat source of protein and assists healthy digestion. The protein content in it can keep you full for longer, further keeping unnecessary cravings at bay.



- On the other hand, sweet potato is yet another weight loss-friendly ingredient that can help in boosting metabolism to a great extent. Sweet potato is one of the easily digested sources of cartenoids.



- Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help keep bloating at bay. Apart from this, lipopolysaccharide, a substance in turmeric, has anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that help stimulate the immune system as well.



- Lime juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, and can help relieve indigestion. Last but not least, cumin helps in stimulating digestive enzymes.



The book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house notes an exciting sauce recipe that you can prepare to add in the lunch meal. Saute olive oil, crushed garlic, a thumb of grated ginger, chopped scallions and sweet potato, and a spice mix (turmeric, cumin and coriander seeds) for 10 minutes. Cook until the vegetables are tender, and then add 1 1/4 cups of stock and some lime juice. Puree in a blender. Pour this spicy sauce on the meal and you're done for the day.



So, what are you waiting for? Indulge in this meal and thank us later.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.