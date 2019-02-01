Weight Loss: Four Raw Food Recipes To Shed Extra Kilos

The trend of raw food has become quite a rage in the world of food and nutrition. In past couple of years, we have witnessed many global movements like raw foodism and raw veganism, which are aimed towards promoting consumption of food that has not been cooked, processed or exposed to any kind of chemicals or adulteration. Eating food raw, nutritiously-loaded and fresh has been linked to many long-term advantages, one of such benefits is weight loss. Technically speaking, raw food preparations include food that is not heated above 118 degrees. Various restaurants and cafes around the world are trying to embrace the concept with their own gourmet spin.

Here are some weight-loss-friendly raw food recipes you could try at home:

1. Muesli Parfait

Start your mornings on a sweet note, with this parfait. Spruce up your Greek yogurt with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and consume fresh. There, we saw you slurping!

2. Apple And Celery Salad

Low in calories and packed with weight-loss-friendly fibres, this crunchy salad is your ultimate antioxidant fix. Made by tossing sliced carrots, apples, celery and sunflower seeds, this salad is sure to treat your soul and system.

3. Sprouts Chaat

A healthy snack made with sprouted lentils, cottage cheese, onions and beans, flavoured with lemon and spices. A perfect snack for those untimely cravings.

4. Walnut, berry and beetroot smoothie bowl

Loaded and refreshing bowl of nuts, fruits and veggies, this smoothie bowl is a perfect treat for those looking to lose weight. Brimming with high quality fibres, this smoothie bowl helps keep you satiated for a long time and prevent the urge to binge.

Many nutritionists are still divided about the whole raw food concept. According to them, not cooking the food tends to hamper the digestibility of food and also the bio availability of nutrients. If you are planning to tuck into some raw food delight often, make sure you consult a dietician first. See that the fruits and veggies you are using are fresh and not smelling or looking stale. Wash them properly. Boil them, if needed. Try avoiding foods that have been sitting out for too long.