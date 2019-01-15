Weight Loss: Follow These 3 Diet Tips in Morning To Ensure Weight Loss

If you ask any nutritionists or health practitioners around, most of them would tell you that mornings are the best time to capitalise for weight loss. In mornings, our metabolism is the fastest, meaning whatever you eat gets digested quickly and all the calories used up for keeping you energised through the day. There are many natural ways in which you can rev up your metabolism naturally. One of them is including healthy foods in your breakfast. You can also include some healthy beverages infused with slimming herbs or spices.

Here are some diet tips that you can help ensure sustainable weight loss:

1. Start Your Day With Lukewarm Water And Honey

Starting the day with a glass of lukewarm water has been one of the most common morning rituals in India and China. It is also a great idea to mix a teaspoon of honey or lemon juice to the concoction to make it more antioxidant-rich. The drink helps boost metabolism, help cleanse the system and soothes bowel movement. Lemon is packed with fibre and in combination with honey, the concoction helps keep you full for long and reduces cravings, which further help weight loss. Make sure the water is not very hot as it may shock your system.

2. Have A Fibre- And Protein-Rich Breakfast

Fibres take long to break down and digest, which ensures you are satiated till the lunch and do not binge into anything sugary, greasy or fattening food in the middle. Protein too is very crucial in inducing satiety. Protein helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which, in turn, helps check cravings. Eggs are said to be the best bio-available source of protein, you can sneak in some fibre-rich protein into your omelette. You can also include some nuts and seeds in your breakfast like almonds, chia and flaxseeds as they are also good sources of protein.

3. Fill Up Your Water Bottles

Make sure you carry with you a water bottle. Sometime your brain confuses thirst signals with that of hunger. This is why you feel like eating something, whereas actually you are just hungry. Sipping into your water bottle from time to time also ensures that you are full and away from munching aimlessly. If the plain taste of water bores you, you can also throw in a teaspoon of weight-loss friendly herbs and spices like zeera, mint, ajwain or fresh veggies like cucumber.

Weight loss is no mean feat, but following these tips every morning may actually prove to be a good start. Got anymore tips to share, do write to us in the comments section.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

