Weight Loss: Eat A High-Carb Diet And Lose Weight Effectively

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, overweight people put on a high-carb diet for 16-weeks reduced their overall body weight and body fat, without adding any exercise. While you may have heard carbohydrates are bad and can make you fat, this study gives you a reason to include them in your daily diet in order to lose weight. When you think of carbohydrates, bread, pasta, potatoes and all things fattening come to your mind. But before you start gorging on to these foods, please note that 'carbohydrates' is a broad category of food, of which these foods are a part. Carbs may also include vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains- which is what the study's participants ate during the research.

As per the researchers, under a dietitian's supervision, the participants ate a plant-based diet and cut their daily fat intake to about 20-30 grams (which is less than the recommended 45-75 grams). At the end of the study, these participants also decreased their insulin resistance- a condition where your body's cells do not use blood sugar for energy efficiently.

As per the researchers, fad diets generally lead people to fear carbohydrates. The research continues to show that healthy carbohydrates- from fruits, vegetables, beans to whole grains- these foods are the healthiest fuels for the body. The study here focuses on not obsessing over carbs, but choosing the right ones.

Here are some high carb foods that you can include in your diet to lose weight:

All the processed foods are high in sugar, which make them extremely fattening, and on the other hand, whole, fibre-rich foods are healthy.

Vegetables

Beetroot

Beetroots are root vegetables, and can be eaten raw or cooked. They have about eight to 10 percent of carbs that are majorly sugar and fibre. Moreover, they come packed with vitamins, minerals, potent antioxidants and active plant compounds that are beneficial for health.

Green peas

Often used in curries and various regional cuisines, green peas are quite a good source of carbohydrates. It is said that one cup of green peas has about 120 grams of carbs.

Pumpkin

Another veggie that's rich in carbohydrates is pumpkin. A cup of chopped pumpkin has about eight grams of carbs that your body needs.

Corn

If you love corns, here's a reason to add some more in your diet. A cup of corns is said to have 27 grams of carbs needed by your body.

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a delicious, nutritious tuber. Cooked sweet potatoes have about 18-21 percent carbs. This carb content comprises starch, sugar and fibre.

Fruits

Banana

Tropical fruits like banana are generally high in carb content. One cup of banana has about 30 net grams of carbs. So adding one banana every day may help you lose weight.

Papaya

Papaya has about 13 grams of net-carbs per one cup serving. A bowlful of mixed fruits might just help you shed some kilos.

Dried fruits

A cup of raisins have 110 grams of carbs and a cup of dried apricots contains 72 grams. Ensure you have only a few in order to keep your weight in check.

Oranges

Oranges comprise mostly water and about 12 grams of carbs. Moreover, they are a good source of fibre that makes them amazing for weight loss. They have other health benefits that make them extremely beneficial for overall health.

Other fruits are apples, grapefruit, blueberries, et all that are high in carb content. Other foods that have high carbohydrate content include oats, quinoa, buckwheat, kidney beans and chickpeas among others.

While high-carb diet may be helpful in losing weight, make sure you pair it with a healthy and balanced diet and exercises. Also, do consult an expert before adding these foods to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.