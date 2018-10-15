Weight Loss: Drinking This Vegetable Juice Daily May Help Burn Belly Fat

Who does not remember Popeye The Sailor Man? Our favourite cartoon who would bulk up immediately as he would down his can of spinach? Along with the cartoon, this green leafy vegetable too witnessed rising popularity among everybody who followed the iconic series. Spinach and it's high nutritive profile make this a must-have veggie for people of all age groups. Be it in sandwiches, pasta, lasagna or sabzis; spinach is one versatile veggie that can be used in many ways and that is why perhaps your mother also left no chance to sneak them into your meals as often as she could. As has been often said, spinach is a rich source of iron. Iron is an important part of hemoglobin, a protein in our blood responsible for carrying oxygen to the cells. Less than adequate amounts of hemoglobin in the blood-stream can cause anemia. Spinach is also rich in calcium, a nutrient crucial for healthy bone and teeth. The leafy wonder is also replete with other vitamins like thiamine, folate, vitamin K, and beta-carotene. Additionally, spinach can also promote weight-loss and fat burning. While it is best to have these leaves fresh, whole and cooked, one of the preferred ways to have spinach is in the form of juice.

How Does Spinach Juice Help Weight Loss?

According to a study conducted at the Lund University in Sweden, spinach extract contains green leaf membranes which can dramatically decrease cravings for unhealthy foods and help you lose weight. According to experts, spinach extracts can tame the hedonic hunger. Hedonic hunger refers to the unhealthy and untimely cravings that are a leading cause of weight gain and obesity.

Spinach is effectively low on calories and dense with nutrients. With just 24 Kcals/100 gms, this is a food item you can load up on even if you are on a calorie-restricted diet, notes expert Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta.

Spinach is very low on carbohydrates too. Did you know spinach provides about 1 gram of carbohydrate per 1-cup raw serving. People who are on a weight loss diet are often advised to check their carb intake. Carbohydrates get digested quickly, leaving you hungry again.

Dr. Datta also suggests that the leafy delight is decently high on fibre. Did you know that 100 grams of spinach has about 2.4 grams of fibre? Fibre takes long to digest. It stays in your system for long and prevents you from bingeing into other fattening foods.

How to make spinach juice for weight loss?



1. Make sure you pick a fresh bundle of spinach for juicing. Before juicing spinach, clean it thoroughly. Do not cut all the stems as they hold a lot of vitamins. Trim them just a little. It is advisable to go for organic varieties of spinach, if possible. If not, then make sure the leaves are cleaned thoroughly.

2. Rinse and chop a bunch of spinach (approximately 2 large cups) and put it in a blender. Add to it one celery stalk and two apples that have been cored and halved. Squeeze half a lemon into the mix and blend it well.

3. Blend it for a few minutes.

4. Strain the juice using a strainer and drink it up fresh. Do not store this juice.

With the winter months almost here, there is going to be plenty of fresh palak in vegetable shops across the country. Make sure you pick a clean bunch and make the most of this iron-rich vegetable during this season.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

