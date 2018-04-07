Weight Loss Diet: 5 Common Mistakes That Stop You From Losing Weight

Highlights A crucial part of weight loss is eating the right nutrients. Overdoing proteins and skipping vegetables is a grave mistake. Never use workout as an excuse to binge on fatty foods.

These are 5 common weight loss diet mistakes we need to stop making:

Everyone knows that losing weight is no cakewalk. There is a plethora of diets and meal plans, as well workout routines out there, and yet a large majority of us finds it difficult to lose weight. Eating right is a big part of weight loss for anyone and there's no denying the fact that once you nail your diet and follow it strictly, without cheating, you will achieve your body goal quicker for sure. However, a crucial part of losing weight is also loading up on the right kind of nutrients and also eating at the right time of the day. Eating enough is also very important- you can never lose weight by starving yourselves.

1. Overdoing the proteins: Merely loading up on all the protein that you can get your hands on, is not going to make you lose weight. You need to determine the right amount of protein your body needs, according to your fitness goals and give your body, just that much.

2. Not eating enough vegetables: Vegetables are low-calorie alternatives to other snacks. But somehow, we just end up ignoring them or not eating enough of them. They're nutritious and hence, are essential to ensure a healthy weight loss.

3. Expecting too much too soon: You are not going to become lighter after just a day of eating right. That is not going to happen even in seven days or maybe even two weeks. But weight loss will surely come, if you just stick to one expert-suggested diet regime.

4. Having a 'light' breakfast: Skipping breakfast or having just a glass of juice for breakfast is a cardinal sin when you're dieting. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so make sure you make it nutritious and filling.

5. Bingeing after workouts: A lot many of use workouts as excuse to binge afterwards. But what we're actually doing is throwing all our hard work in the gym, down the drain. Deciding a cheat day and controlling the portion of your 'cheat meal' might be a better option, if you absolutely must indulge in your favourite greasy comfort foods.



